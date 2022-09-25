This time Sam Bright was able to enjoy the moment.
The Greens were up 16-7 in the grand final against Hamilton when awarded a penalty near the eastern touchline in the 79th minute. With the Greens throng at his back, Bright sent the ball through the sticks.
Signal pandemonium.
"It was really nice. I can always hear them," Bright said of the Greens fans.
In the major semi-final, Bright landed a 46-metre penalty on full-time to snatch a 28-26 victory.
"It was a different type of kick, different pressure," he said.
"I'd rather that we were a bit in front instead of an 85th minute kick to win it. I was able to enjoy the moment."
Both sides scored a converted try and Bright's four penalties were the difference, erasing the memory of his previous grand final - a 46-0 loss to Hamilton in 2012.
"It was really nice to come back and get the win today," the fly-half said.
"We had to tough it out. It wasn't the best conditions for running rugby. We just ground it out, kept turning up and making those second efforts."
James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.
