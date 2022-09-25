Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Hunter rugby Union, 2022: Merewether fly-half Sam Bright gets kick out of grand triumph

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
September 25 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Bright offloads a pass in the win over Hamilton. Picture by Marina Neil

This time Sam Bright was able to enjoy the moment.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.