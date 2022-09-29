Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Tom Callaghan takes the reins for driving debut at Newcastle Paceway

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
Updated September 29 2022 - 2:08am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Morisset teenager Tom Callaghan will start his race driving career at Newcastle Paceway on Friday night behind Swell Time and Misterfire. Picture Racing at Club Menangle Trackside

Another member of the Callaghan family will jump in the gig at the races when 16-year-old Tom has his first drives on Friday night at Newcastle Paceway.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.