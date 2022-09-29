Tom Callaghan takes the reins for driving debut at Newcastle Paceway

Swell Time, trained by Mark, looks a top chance in her Australian debut. The six-year-old mare had four wins in 39 starts in New Zealand and has won both trials at Newcastle with Tom holding the reins, clocking miles of 1:55:0 and 1:53:9. In the fastest and most recent trial, Swell Time ran down the talented Chappy Streetnorth by a head in a willing hit-out from both.

