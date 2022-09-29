Tom Callaghan takes the reins for driving debut at Newcastle Paceway

Another member of the Callaghan family will jump in the gig at the races when 16-year-old Tom has his first drives on Friday night at Newcastle Paceway.
The younger brother of leading NSW concession driver Jack Callaghan and son of Morisset trainer-driver Mark, Tom starts his career aboard Swell Time in the first then Misterfire in the third.
Swell Time, trained by Mark, looks a top chance in her Australian debut. The six-year-old mare had four wins in 39 starts in New Zealand and has won both trials at Newcastle with Tom holding the reins, clocking miles of 1:55:0 and 1:53:9. In the fastest and most recent trial, Swell Time ran down the talented Chappy Streetnorth by a head in a willing hit-out from both.
First-up since July, she has gate six in the up to 60 ratings mile race where the Clayton Harmey-trained Saint Crusader in four appears the main danger.
Tom next drives the Joe Clarke-trained Misterfire, which was a comfortable winner at the track in an up to 63 event last week when clocking 1:53:8.
The eight-year-old drops back to up to 60 grade on Friday night with Callaghan's five-point claim but he will need to overcome a second-line draw in 10.
Callaghan's father has two runners in the race, Hidden Delight and Glenn Ford. Mark drives Hidden Delight from gate seven and Jack has Glenn Ford from one.
After starting out with his father, Jack, 21, has gone to work for top Sydney trainer Belinda McCarthy and has driven 436 winners, including six group 1s. He leads the concession standings this year with 139, which is second only to Cam Hart (148) in the seniors.
Headlining Friday night's program are two qualifiers for the NSW Breeders Challenge for two-year-olds and visiting stables are expected to dominate.
Paul Fitzpatrick-trained Captain Ritchie is the star runner in the colts and geldings heat. He won the Australian Pacing Gold group 1 final at Menangle in April in 1:52:8.
A wide draw and Queenslander Wisper A Secret, a last-start Albion Park winner, look the main obstacles for Captain Ritchie, which will be third-up and coming off a second at Penrith last week.
In the fillies heat, last-start Albion Park winners Sky Blu and Geiranger Rainbows appear likely to battle it out with Darren McCall's Miss Froufrou in the six-horse affair.
