An 18-year-old male has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital from Stockton beach with head injuries according to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter team.
The Westpac team said it was tasked to the beach at around 3pm where an 18-year-old male sustained head injuries after falling off the back of a ute.
The patient was treated on scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and the Helicopter Critical Care Medical Team prior to them airlifting him to John Hunter in a stable condition.
Ethan Hamilton started as a digital/ print journalist with the Newcastle Herald in 2021 after interning with ACM's Voice of Real Australia/ Forgotten River podcast. He is from a small town in the Upper Hunter and has lived in Newcastle since beginning university in 2017. Twitter: @ethanjham
