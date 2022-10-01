Newcastle Herald
Westpac helicopter has airlifted an 18-year-old male from Stockton beach to John Hunter Hospital with head injuries

Ethan Hamilton
Ethan Hamilton
October 1 2022
Picture from file

An 18-year-old male has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital from Stockton beach with head injuries according to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter team.

