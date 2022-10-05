Newcastle Herald
IPART price tribunal says energy market is 'volatile' with higher retail electricity and gas prices for households and businesses

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
October 5 2022 - 6:30pm
Higher wholesale power costs are driving up retail electricity bills, according to the NSW price-setting tribunal IPART.

RETAIL electricity and gas prices in NSW were on the rise, and discounted offers were harder to come by, the Independent Pricing and Regulatory Tribunal (IPART) has found in its latest draft report on the state's energy market.

