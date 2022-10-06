A fire in a dust extractor on Denison Street has forced the precautionary evacuation of as many as 80 people at Carrington.
A spokesperson for the NSW Fire & Rescue service said eight crews had responded to the call at around 11.10am. Firefighters there have doused the blaze, and the spokesperson has said between 70 and 80 people have been evacuated from the scene with all on-site accounted for.
NSW Police and Ambulance crews had also attended the scene, though there were no reports of injury.
The details of this report are developing. It will be updated.
Simon McCarthy is a digital journalist working at the Newcastle Herald in NSW. He writes and produces video and multimedia for the Herald and Herald Weekender magazine, and co-produces the Toohey's News podcast. McCarthy has worked as a journalist in regional NSW since 2013. He joined the newsroom of the Newcastle Herald in 2017 from the Northern Daily Leader in Tamworth where he worked from 2015 to 2016.
