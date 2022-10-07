The Lower Hunter's next major urban revitalisation project, Hunter Park at Broadmeadow, was an opportunity to combine the best of public and private investment, Minister for Infrastructure, Cities and Active Transport Rob Stokes believes.
Speaking at Friday's Property Council lunch, Mr Stokes argued that the "old industrial modernist idea" that private investment was bad for communities had no place in modern planning.
"I think it would be a terrible shame if we were to subdivide that (Broadmeadow) site according to public versus private use," Mr Stokes, who will retire from politics at the the next election, said.
"The idea that private investment in Broadmeadow is somehow privatisation, or in some way is negating the opportunity at site, would be to misunderstand the opportunity that is there. Of course we need a new entertainment centre, of course there are opportunities to bring new public entertainment facilities to the community of Newcastle and the Lower Hunter. But that shouldn't come at the cost of encouraging private investment in those spaces as well. If we do one without the other we are frankly cutting off our nose to spite our face."
Despite growing calls for the Hunter Park vision to be made a reality, the project remains in the early planning phase, with a business case yet to be submitted to apply for funding.
Mr Stokes also said the Revitalising Newcastle project, which had the removal of the heavy rail line as its centrepiece, had been a fight worth having.
"That rail line physically separated the citizens from the harbour and defined their city with the lived experience that came with it. How wonderful has it been that that rail corridor has been replaced with a whole series of public spaces for the community to enjoy and to keep businesses alive. That simply would not have been able to happen if that rail corridor had still been there," he said.
"It's a great example of where a fight was worth having because it achieved an outcome that has benefited everyone in the community."
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.