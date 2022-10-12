Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Innovation Festival hears Port of Newcastle off to South Korea and Japan to promote 'green hydrogen hub'

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
October 12 2022 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rod Henderson of Ampcontrol, Glenn Platt of Emergent Group and Ivan Waterfield of HunterNet. Picture by Matt Shearer

ALMOST 300 people took part in today's Hunter Innovation Festival at Newcastle City Hall, which heard from a range of speakers about the challenges and opportunities facing the region at a time of accelerating change in energy and other sectors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.