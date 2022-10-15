New varroa mite site detected at Stockton

A new varroa mite infected-site has been detected at Stockton.
The NSW Department of Primary Industries confirmed the new infected premises in the eradication (red) zone.
The case is linked to the ongoing incursion and brings the total infected premises to 101.
1 new infected premises at Stockton, in the eradication (red) zone. This new case brings the total to 101 IP's. The new case is linked to the current incursion.
The department said on Wednesday almost 80 per cent of hives in the eradication zone areas have been euthanised. A biosecurity emergency order remains in place.
IN THE NEWS:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? We've made it a whole lot easier for you to have your say. Our new comment platform requires only one log-in to access articles and to join the discussion on the Newcastle Herald website. Find out how to register so you can enjoy civil, friendly and engaging discussions. Sign up for a subscription here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.