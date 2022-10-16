Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

A-League soccer, 2022: Positive vibe: Jets skipper Brandon O'Neill says Glory win a sign of things to come

James Gardiner
By James Gardiner
October 16 2022 - 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Newcastle Jets celebrate in front of the home faithful after the 2-1 win over Perth glory on Saturday. Picture Getty

NEWCASTLE Jets co-captain Brandon O'Neill won two championships at Sydney FC and knows the importance of a positive start to the A-League season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Gardiner

James Gardiner

Sports Writer

James Gardiner, chief football and rugby writer at the Newcastle Herald.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.