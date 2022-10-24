JACOB Dowse was focused on leading Broadmeadow Magic to a premiership three months ago.
Now he is a bonafide A-League player.
Dowse made his debut off the bench, playing the final 12 minutes in Perth Glory's 2-1 win over Central Coast Mariners in Gosford on Sunday.
The 22-year-old signed an under-23 scholarship deal with Glory in September after a successful trial.
"I'm extremely proud of Jacob on making his debut and another step forward in his footballing journey," said Perth coach Ruben Zadkovich, who had Dowse under his care when at the helm of Magic for three seasons. "He has handled himself with a lot of class and professionalism."
Promoted to the travelling squad for Bruno Fornaroli, Dowse replaced an injured Ben Azubel in the 78th minute. He had eight touches and won three duels.
"It wasn't an easy game to step into by any means for a young man making his professional debut," Zadkovic said. "I'm sure he felt the pressure in that high stakes environment, but again as always he took it in his stride and held his own. It's just what he does. Takes things in his stride and keeps his head down.
"I know he was breathing heavy by the end of it, and probably hasn't experienced that sort of relentless tempo before and that pace in a match. He'll be much better for the hit out and will grow again into his next opportunity from the bench."
