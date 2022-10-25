Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Rugby league: Newcastle Knights reject Zac Hosking earns dream deal with NRL premiers Penrith Panthers

MM
By Max McKinney
Updated October 25 2022 - 8:34am, first published 6:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Central Newcastle junior Zac Hosking has a two-year deal with NRL premiers Penrith. Picture Getty Images

Zac Hosking was an unwanted Knights reserve-grade player little more than a year ago.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Max McKinney

Journalist at Newcastle Herald

Max McKinney is a sports reporter with the Newcastle Herald. He previously worked in news, reporting on local government and transport. He is covering the Newcastle Knights in 2022, along with local sport.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.