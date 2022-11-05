Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Homes of the Hunter | Waratah cottage's bright renovation | Photos

By Judith Whitfield
November 6 2022 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

To look inside this gorgeous family cottage in Waratah now, you wouldn't think that the journey taken was beset with challenges.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.