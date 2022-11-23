A MAN accused of driving and later torching the getaway car used during the alleged drug rip murder of David King at Salt Ash last year has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in NSW Supreme Court.
Tyson George Stamp, now 28, of Raymond Terrace, was represented by Public Defender Peter Krisenthal when he appeared in Newcastle Local Court on Wednesday via audio visual link from Cessnock Correctional Centre.
Mr Stamp pleaded not guilty to murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of a shortened firearm, but pleaded guilty to destroying a hired Hyundai Santa Fe at Heatherbrae in the aftermath of Mr King's death.
Mr Stamp will next appear in Sydney Supreme Court in December to get a trial date alongside co-accuseds Max Lowcock, Elijah Cage and Adam Garvey.
Mr Lowcock and Mr Cage have pleaded not guilty to murder, while Mr Garvey has pleaded not guilty to concealing a serious indictable offence, hindering a police investigation, kidnapping and possession of a shortened firearm.
Detectives allege Mr Lowcock and Mr Cage got into Mr King's car in Hideaway Drive about 1.30pm on August 29 last year in order to buy about half an ounce of methamphetamine.
Detectives allege Mr Cage had organised the drug deal that led to Mr King's death and attempted to rob him of cash and drugs before Mr King tried to speed away and was shot in the neck and head with a shotgun before his car careered into a tree.
The two men then got out of Mr King's car and allegedly kidnapped a woman who witnessed the shooting, dragging her into the white Santa Fe. The group drove to a house at Raymond Terrace and changed vehicles, while Mr Stamp drove the hired Santa Fe to Heatherbrae where it was set alight.
Detectives allege they captured a phone call between Mr Stamp and another man where they discuss where and how to torch the vehicle.
"What do you want me to do," Mr Stamp asks. "F---ing burn it, please burn it. "It's the best thing to do," the man replies. CCTV footage shows Mr Stamp running down Masonite Road and throwing a key fob onto a roof.
F---ing burn it, please burn it. It's the best thing to do.- Police intercepted a phone call between Mr Stamp and another man, who discuss torching the getaway car.
IN THE NEWS
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.