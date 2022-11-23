Newcastle Herald
Alleged getaway driver pleads not guilty to drug rip murder of David King at Salt Ash

Updated November 23 2022 - 1:26pm, first published 1:00pm
David King was shot dead in his car in Hideaway Drive at Salt Ash in August last year. Four men have been charged over his murder.

A MAN accused of driving and later torching the getaway car used during the alleged drug rip murder of David King at Salt Ash last year has pleaded not guilty and will face a trial in NSW Supreme Court.

