Newcastle West 1 wastewater pump station and the associated 27 metre 'stink pipe' to undergo $5million upgrade

By Matthew Kelly
Updated November 25 2022 - 5:27pm, first published 4:15pm
Newcastle West's so-called 'stink post' and treatment plant will undergo a $5million upgrade. Picture by Max Mason-Hubers.

An icon or a stinking eyesore - regardless of your perspective, the Hunter's largest and longest-running wastewater pump station at Newcastle West is about to undergo a multi-million dollar upgrade.

Local News

