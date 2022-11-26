A VIGIL honouring the women who have lost their lives at the hands of domestic violence has highlighted a clear message: the time for change is now.
At the launch of Newcastle's 16 Days of Activism against gender-based violence on Friday, women read the names of others who had been killed.
"We're talking about human beings, women who have been killed, women who had lives and aren't here anymore because of violence against women in our community," Jenny's Place regional collaborations coordinator Lisa Ronneberg said.
"We need to get on with the job of changing things."
Ms Ronneberg said the awareness piece is well-covered, and as implied in the name, it's time for action.
She said change has to be across the board, from everyday actions, challenging violent behaviour and modelling accepted behaviour right up to tackling legislation and institutionalised sexism.
For other events, visit facebook.com/16DaysOfActivism.Newcastle.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
