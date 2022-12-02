Newcastle's recently appointed representative coach Adam Bettridge says he's impressed by the willingness of players to wear a Rebels jersey at next year's NSW Country Championships.
Bettridge, who only officially got the job a fortnight ago, has already started sounding out potential squad members with the knockout tournament scheduled for March before the Newcastle Rugby League season starts.
The 2017 Newcastle RL premiership winner, coming off a stint at the Knights, feels the prospect of claiming a title and earning a NSW Country cap also carry weight.
"We're unbelievably lucky with the squad we'll be able to put together, I think it's been really well received," Bettridge told the Newcastle Herald.
"I've already spoken to a fair few players who we will envisage being in the squad and just the boys' willingness to want to be part of it.
"Obviously there's a country jumper at the end of it too, which is a great opportunity for a lot of guys who are yet to be able to do so.
"Also the knockout the competition, it's not just a one-off game. Not that that's not important, but there is some significance in what you're trying to achieve.
"I think it's a really good opportunity for a lot of guys in the competition and so far so good.
"A lot of players have making themselves available and, to be honest, some making themselves available we didn't think would be."
Bettridge, previously an assistant with the Rebels, hopes to pick a preliminary squad before Christmas with an eye towards training at the end of January and start of February.
Round one against the Central Coast is slated for March 5.
Newcastle RL clubs Wyong and The Entrance will feed into Central Coast.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
