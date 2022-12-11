COMPETITORS and spectators flocked to Lambton Pool on Sunday to test out new dive equipment worth more than $65,000 at the first diving event to be held in the region since 2018.
Charlotte Moore, head coach of the Hunter United Diving Academy, said the state of the pool's facilities prior to the upgrade made home-grown events impossible.
But the club received a $65,499 state government grant in 2021 to complete the project, bringing competition back to the region.
"The boards were too slippery and our 1 metre was only 80cm tall," she said. "It means that we can keep providing diving excellence for the next 30-40 years. It's just amazing what it's going to do for our community and our sport."
The City of Newcastle has also invested in improvements at Lambton Swimming Centre with a new 120 metre-long waterslide and upgraded water play area.
The replacement of the permanent grandstand is expected to start when the pool closes for winter 2023.
The centre sees almost 185,000 visitors per year and is home to sport clubs which also include Central Newcastle Waterpolo.
About 70 people gathered to compete at the Diving NSW 3rd interclub competition on Sunday, Ms Moore said.
Tokyo Olympian Sam Fricker, a Hunter United Diving Academy ambassador, and Rhiannon Iffland, home grown six-times high diving world champion, were among the spectators.
"The standard's been fantastic," she said. "Some of my divers have done the best dives I've ever seen them do."
Senior journalist and proud Novocastrian with broad range of reporting experience (including court reporting, justice & crime, climate change & the environment, health, aged care, community & social welfare issues, investigations and continuing crises).
