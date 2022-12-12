Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Valuer General values Newcastle Inner City Bypass land at $2.14m after Transport for NSW offers $1.16m

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated December 12 2022 - 4:03pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Newcastle Inner City Bypass extension.


City of Newcastle will receive almost double the money that the NSW government offered for land acquired for the Newcastle Inner City Bypass.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.