Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

What impressed Newcastle Jets coach Ash Wilson most about their crucial win against Adelaide: ALW

By Renee Valentine
Updated January 2 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jets player Ash Brodigan climbs high to repel Adelaide's attack during a gritty Newcastle performance at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday afternoon. Picture by Peter Lorimer

There was plenty coach Ash Wilson liked about Newcastle's backs-to-the-wall win over top-four side Adelaide on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.