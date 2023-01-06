Newcastle's "backs-up-against-the-wall" win over Adelaide will mean nought if they cannot back it up against league front-runners Sydney at No.2 Sportsground on Saturday.
That has been coach Ash Wilson's message as the Jets eye consecutive wins in A-League Women for the first time in almost four years.
"There was good energy around the team after but it's one win," Wilson said.
"The focus had to shift as soon as they hit the training pitch, back to work and preparing for the next game and trying to build on that momentum and maintain those standards and attitude.
"There was really good conversations amongst the group in terms of what they'd done, but they're very much of the mindset that we're not done and we don't want it to be a one-off."
Wilson wants her charges to replicate the desperation shown in the crucial 2-0 win over Adelaide as they look to climb the competition standings.
Striker Lauren Allan scored a second-half match brace to seal the win. The 26-year-old has now scored four goals in her past four appearances at No.2 Sportsground.
"It was probably one of the gutsier efforts I've seen in my time here," Wilson said.
"And it was in a time where we'd had some big losses within performances that were fairly decent. But it was backs up against the wall, and you're down two international players that have had a massive impact over the past couple of weeks. For the girls to come out and put in the performance that they did, I was very proud.
"Have I seen better football at times? Yes. But there were some really good moments ... they were desperate to make sure that Adelaide didn't get back into the game. But that game is done. We have to shift our focus and it needs to be those similar efforts."
Newcastle are seventh with seven points, five adrift of the top four, as they approach their season midpoint.
Sydney (15 points) have lost just once - against Adelaide (12) - and have conceded only two goals in six appearances to be caught in a three-way tussle for the outright competition lead with Melbourne City and Western United.
"Sydney have got quality all over the pitch," Wilson said. "They're a very forward-thinking team. They like to get the ball into their forwards pretty quickly. In behind they've got quick strikers that can score goals.
"They've only conceded two in the whole season as well, so defensively they're a solid unit and their midfield works really hard. When you come up against a team who have a lot of quality like that, they're going to be relentless. We have to be up for the fight."
Chicago Red Stars forward Sarah Griffith returns to the Jets squad after watching from the sidelines last round with a back complaint.
Fullback Tessa Tamplin, who has been nursing a leg injury since round three, also comes back into calculations while attacking midfielder Murphy Agnew remains out with a hip and back issue.
Also on Saturday, Western United host Wellington (1) and Adelaide (12) are at home to Canberra (5). Wanderers (1) play City on Sunday and Victory were playing Perth at AAMI Park on Friday night.
