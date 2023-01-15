Damian Zane steps back from Broadmeadow Magic coaching role

Broadmeadow started life after coach Damian Zane with a 1-1 draw against the Newcastle Jets Youth in the Darren Stewart Cup on Saturday at Peacock Oval.
Zane, a four-time coach of the year in the NPL Men's NNSW, was set to stay involved at Magic despite taking charge of the Jets Youth side, but he told Broadmeadow players on Thursday he was stepping down. Club stalwart John Bennis will take over after serving as an assistant coach in recent years.
On Saturday, in the fourth edition of the charity day held in honour of the late former Socceroo, Angus McLeod scored for Magic off a corner early in the second half. The Jets equalised in the 73rd minute via an own goal. Zane said the match was a good hit-out for both sides.
APIA Leichhardt under 23s beat Toronto Awaba 4-2 in the earlier match.
Money raised on the day was donated to Beyond Blue.
Stewart, a Toronto Awaba junior, played for Newcastle and APIA Leichhardt in a career which led to national team selection in the early 1990s. He died in 2018 at the age of 52.
"I explained to the young guys what the day was about and who Darren Stewart was and I think sometimes we don't educate our young guys enough about the history we've had as a town," Zane said.
"I said to them, as coach of Broadmeadow for two years, we used this as a game to kick off our pre-season and we looked it as more than a trial game.
"I said they will come out ready to play, it's in honour of a legend, and it was a good hit-out."
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
