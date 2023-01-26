MEN'S PREVIEW
HUNTER Hurricanes coach Dan Marsden remains confident ahead of this year's Australian Water Polo League (AWPL) crusade despite late changes to the men's squad.
Australian under-18 representative Spencer Burdack has been sidelined with a stress fracture in his back and may not return during Hunter's 2023 campaign while US recruit Nathan Ellinthorpe recently joined the group from Canberra.
"We've lost Spencer Burdack. He'd been out injured with a stress fracture in his back and he got the news that it hasn't completely healed," Marsden told the Newcastle Herald ahead of Friday's season opener at home.
"And because you've got to wait, I think at least a month, between MRIs he's basically out for the season, which is a pity.
"But we've picked up a couple of guys from Canberra ... one of them is Nathan Ellinthorpe from America.
"He'll be a pretty handy player. He's an outside driver with a decent shot."
Round one has the Hurricanes pitted against Wests Magpies at Lambton Pool on Friday (5pm).
Marsden says the two-time defending champions, 2019 and 2022 either side of COVID breaks, present a challenge straight up with Novocastrian pair Nathan Power and Richie Campbell joined by visiting Japanese national-team players Seiya Adachi and Katsuyuki Tanamura.
"They [Wests] will be even tougher now they've picked up two Japanese national-team players," Marsden said.
"They have a strong team as it is, but throw in Japan's No.1 goalkeeper and captain.
"From our perspective, though, we're as prepared as we can be and ready to give it a red-hot crack."
Hunter play five games in the space of 10 days, kicking off with three in a row.
The Magpies are followed by a weekend in the NSW state capital - Cronulla at Sutherland Leisure Centre on Saturday (4.15pm) and Balmain at Dawn Fraser Baths on Sunday (2pm).
Drummoyne (home) and Sydney University (away) await on February 4 and 5 respectively.
AWPL format tweaks mean teams split into top half and bottom half at the midway point of the competition.
"It's really important we start well this year," Marsden said.
"The way the competition is structured, you have a full round against everyone but then the top six break off into a premier division and the bottom six play for a different trophy.
"We really need to push to win every game now because you can no longer afford to say 'if we win these one and not those ones we'll be alright'."
Marsden's son and key Hurricanes player Keenan has returned from Perth following a three-Test series for the Sharks earlier this month.
"For him to be at his peak, both condition and performance wise, after a couple of weeks away with the national team is absolute diamonds for us," he said.
Sam Bloomfield has been named for the Hurricanes on Friday but will get replaced by Andrew Dunford on Saturday. Lucas Mackaway is listed for both matches.
IN THE NEWS:
WOMEN'S PREVIEW
HUNTER Hurricanes coach Shannon Jones has welcomed the return of Laura Robinson for this year's Australian Water Polo League campaign.
Jones, a former Hurricanes player who has taken over the reins from previous mentor Renae Burdack, feels having 27-year-old Robinson back in the pool will provide valuable experience for a largely younger women's squad.
"Laura Robinson is back in the squad, which we're very excited about," Jones told the Newcastle Herald in the lead up to Friday's season opener at home.
"She brings a lot of experience and energy that will be sure to benefit the team."
Jones has appointed Hurricanes goalkeeper Emily Grellman as captain for 2023.
"Emily Grellman is our captain this season," Jones said.
"She is very experienced and has a lot of respect within the squad.
"She also helps to direct play in the water from her position of goalkeeper."
Hunter kick start with three games in as many days - hosting Wests Killer Whales at Lambton Pool on Friday (3.45pm) before travelling to meet Cronulla Sharks at Sutherland Leisure Centre on Saturday (3pm) and Balmain Tigers at Dawn Fraser Baths on Sunday (3.15pm).
Jones feels the Hurricanes, who didn't land any overseas recruits, maybe "a little short" in terms of player depth.
"Very big start, but the girls are excited to showcase the efforts they've been putting in during pre-season," she said.
"A number of factors have left us a little short of players this season, so a key to our success will be managing the players we do have throughout the many games.
"But I'm proud of the work the squad has put in so far, and I have no doubt that they will do their best out there in the pool this weekend."
Julia Barton and Lexie Burdack played in the recent Sydney Super League.
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.