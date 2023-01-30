Newcastle East residents have called for a government point of contact for issues they have with the upcoming Supercars works.
The NSW Office of Sport has advised residents to contact Supercars with queries about the works scheduled to start Wednesday.
"Supercars Australia has appointed a community relations manager who is based in Newcastle to address local resident and business enquiries," the Office of Sport said. "In the first instance, enquiries relating to the proposed works activities should be addressed to Supercars Australia.
"The Office of Sport meets regularly with Supercars Australia, City of Newcastle and other government agencies on a regular basis to review and consider resident and community enquiries relating to the works.
"Enquiries relating to the Motor Sports Events Act 2022 can be directed to the Office of Sport via its website or 13 13 02."
Destination NSW appointed a temporary, part-time worker who residents could contact when the race first came to Newcastle.
Karen Read from Newcastle East Residents Group said people could then go to Destination NSW directly, including the CEO. But the race is now overseen by the NSW Office of Sport.
Residents say there should be someone in that office they can liaise with, rather than the organisation conducting the works.
"They're referring you onto the person you're complaining about," resident Karen Read said. "Who holds Supercars accountable?"
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
