Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

Newcastle 500 track work queries referred to Supercars by NSW Office of Sport

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
January 31 2023 - 7:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Construction works for the upcoming Newcastle 500 Supercars Championship on March 10-12 are scheduled to kick off this Wednesday.

Newcastle East residents have called for a government point of contact for issues they have with the upcoming Supercars works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.