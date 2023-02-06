Scone singer Hamish Guiana's audition airs on Australian Idol tonight

Hamish Guiana's community spirit has earned him accolades in his home town of Scone but now it's time for his singing talent to take centre stage.
This year's Scone and Upper Hunter Shire young citizen of the year makes his television debut tonight when he auditions for Australian Idol.
Guiana, 19, is performing This Town by Niall Horan.
"I was doing my HSC art project late one night last year and I saw an advertisement for Australian Idol on television - I thought I might as well have a crack at it," he said.
"I was surprised to get an interview and even more surprised when Harry Connick Jr came to my school to hear me sing."
Guiana was school captain at Scone Grammar School in 2022, worked with the Upper Hunter Youth Council and has represented the Upper Hunter at the National Leadership Summit in Adelaide.
"Being recognised by the community is something very close to my heart," he said.
"Both of my parents are involved in the local community so that has always been a driving force for me."
In September Guiana moves to Sydney to study at the Australian Institute of Music. It's a three-year course.
"I'm feeling really, really nervous about Idol but really good at the same time," he said.
"I sang at the PBR bull-riding event in Scone on Saturday night, and have sung at local markets and other venues.
"I mostly do covers. I do write a bit but I'm not brave enough yet to start performing my own songs in public although I'm sure in the coming years I will branch out more into writing."
He enjoys listening to folk bands like The Lumineers and Mumford & Sons as well as "Australian indie stuff like Sticky Fingers and Spacey Jane", and loves his job at the local newsagency.
And he admits he is "absolutely terrified" at the prospect of watching himself on television tonight.
