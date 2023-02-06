Newcastle Herald
Scone young citizen of the year Hamish Guiana makes his television debut on Australian Idol tonight

LR
By Lisa Rockman
February 6 2023 - 2:00pm
Scone singer Hamish Guiana's audition airs on Australian Idol tonight

Hamish Guiana's community spirit has earned him accolades in his home town of Scone but now it's time for his singing talent to take centre stage.

