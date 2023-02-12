Business Hunter is calling for a new STEM high school and an energy skills centre in its campaign pitch for the upcoming state election.
The organisation has prepared an election platform informed by 4200 members, business leaders and regular surveys undertaken throughout the year. The platform includes recommendations which Business Hunter CEO Bob Hawes said were important for the region's future.
Workforce skills development and attraction was identified as a key need to resolve labour shortages and build a talent pipeline. This includes a call for a Hunter New Energy Skills Centre modelled on the Institute of Applied Technology at Meadowbank and an advanced science and technology academy high school at the University of Newcastle to develop the STEMM skills pipeline.
"It's about attracting employees, but then also getting the ones with the right skills," Mr Hawes said.
"We're hearing stories from businesses that they're having to employ people that haven't quite got everything that they want, but they're prepared to take the chance. So we need that skill development to go alongside attracting more people."
The skills are also needed for future jobs, Mr Hawes said, with the new energy economy another Business Hunter election priority.
This includes accelerating approvals for large scale renewable energy projects and new government programs to support small and medium enterprise energy efficiency and conversion.
Business Hunter has also called for a Hunter Growth Infrastructure Fund and $500 million to help unlock the existing pipeline of 41,800 dwellings.
On the topic of infrastructure, Mr Hawes said funding for stage two of the John Hunter Health and Innovation Precinct was vital for the region's prosperity.
"We've got stage one funding that's going to replace a hospital that's in its 30s, but then the next level is going to provide that huge jump of opportunities in education and research," he said.
The organisation has also appealed for a commitment to Hunter Park, and reinstatement of a Minister for the Hunter.
"The next term of the state government and the decisions they make will be incredibly critical in determining if the region can achieve success," Mr Hawes said. "The pathway is actually quite fragile, more fragile than it may seem, despite the range of great initiatives in play across the region."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
