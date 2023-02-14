On-ground vehicle strike mitigation works have also started on Port Stephens Drive. This includes $845,000 to deliver the first stage of works on Port Stephens Drive at Taylors Beach, and over $457,000 for the next stage. In addition, more than $200,000 in funding has been provided to MidCoast Council to develop a Vehicle Strike Mitigation Strategy as well as installation of vehicle activated/variable message signs at blackspots.