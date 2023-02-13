Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Free event in Gregson Park, Hamilton on February 26 to learn about the Indigenous Voice to Parliament

Sage Swinton
By Sage Swinton
Updated February 13 2023 - 6:34pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Keynote speaker and Uluru Statement from the Heart signatory Sean Gordon will address the event. File picture

Advocates for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament will speak and answer questions at a community barbecue in Hamilton later this month.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sage Swinton

Sage Swinton

Journalist

Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.