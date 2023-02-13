Advocates for the Indigenous Voice to Parliament will speak and answer questions at a community barbecue in Hamilton later this month.
The barbecue has been organised by City of Newcastle in collaboration with its Guraki Aboriginal Advisory Committee.
It will take place at Gregson Park on February 26 from 11am.
Local Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander leaders will address the event while representatives of the national 'From The Heart' campaign will also be on hand to answer questions from the community about the Uluru Statement from the Heart, the referendum, and the proposed amendment to the Constitution.
Federal member for Newcastle Sharon Claydon will also speak at the event.
Keynote speaker and Uluru Statement from the Heart signatory Sean Gordon said recognition of First Nations people in the constitution would "provide a voice to ensure that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and communities have a greater say in laws, policies, and programs that impact our communities".
"The referendum to recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people is the most import referendum since the constitution was established in 1901," he said.
"A successful referendum will demonstrate our maturity as a country and will be the next step in our journey toward reconciliation between black and white Australia."
From The Heart director Dean Parkin, said it was time to "recognise Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the Constitution in a way that they requested - recognition through a Voice to Parliament".
"All around the country, supporters of constitutional recognition are sparking thousands of conversations in this week of action with friends, families and neighbours," Mr Parkin said.
"It's a chance to explain how a 'yes' vote at this year's referendum will give Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people a say in the laws and policies that directly impact their lives, and to deliver practical change.
"Australia has a huge opportunity to change the dial in our communities and see genuine, practical change. Seeking advice from people in Indigenous communities leads to better outcomes - because the people on the ground know their issues best.
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She's been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
