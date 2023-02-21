Prison guard 'haunted' by inmate's kidnapping, attempted sexual assault

"What Andrew Ransom did to me has impacted me to the point that I don't see myself or the world around me in the same way," the former prison guard said, wiping away tears. "I won't ever forgive you for what you have done to me. You're not worth my time or energy and you don't deserve my hate because this is about me. Your name will haunt me for the rest of my life, but I will get stronger. And I hope to get to a point where your name is nothing but a mere whisper in the wind. I may not ever be able to be the person that I was before the incident but I can only hope to build a better version of myself. However long it takes, you have no more power over me."