Prison guard 'haunted' by inmate's kidnapping, attempted sexual assault

A FEMALE prison guard who was detained and narrowly avoided being sexually assaulted by an inmate at St Heliers Correctional Centre says the attack will haunt her for the rest of her life.
Andrew James Ransom, now 51, a career criminal who has spent most of his adult life behind bars, was on Tuesday jailed for a maximum of six years in Newcastle District Court after he admitted to grabbing the guard and dragging her into an office at the Muswellbrook jail on February 20 last year.
Ransom demanded sex and ordered the female officer to take off her pants before pulling out what she thought was a jail-made weapon. But the female guard showed incredible composure and courage in the moment and managed to talk Ransom through what he was doing and de-escalate the situation to the point where she could radio for help.
The now former correctional officer read a detailed and emotional victim impact statement on Tuesday, outlining how the attack had changed her life, forced her to quit her job and left her with complex mental health issues.
"What Andrew Ransom did to me has impacted me to the point that I don't see myself or the world around me in the same way," the former prison guard said, wiping away tears. "I won't ever forgive you for what you have done to me. You're not worth my time or energy and you don't deserve my hate because this is about me. Your name will haunt me for the rest of my life, but I will get stronger. And I hope to get to a point where your name is nothing but a mere whisper in the wind. I may not ever be able to be the person that I was before the incident but I can only hope to build a better version of myself. However long it takes, you have no more power over me."
Judge Roy Ellis praised the former prison officer's "intelligent and calm manner" when dealing with her abductor and jailed Ransom for a maximum of six years, with a non-parole period of three years and 10 months, meaning he will be eligible for parole in October, 2027.
Your name will haunt me for the rest of my life, but I will get stronger.- The former prison guard said during an emotional victim impact statement.
Sam began his Newcastle Herald career as a night police reporter in 2011. He is an experienced court reporter who has won two national court reporting awards, including the Kennedy Award for Outstanding Court Reporting for his coverage of the Hunter's worst serial rapist. Before working at the Herald, Sam was a sports journalist with the Maitland Mercury where he won awards for his coverage of the Newcastle Rugby League salary cap scandal. Sam is a Novocastrian born-and-bred.
