Wallsend state election candidates are calling for Beresfield police station to re-open in response to serious crime in the local area.
One Nation candidate Pietro Di Girolamo will hold community forums at Beresfield Tavern on Wednesday and Minmi Hotel Thursday in a bid to highlight the issue and pressure the major parties to act.
Mr Di Girolamo says the closures of Beresfield and Wallsend stations were key concerns for business owners, with police forced to travel from other areas to respond to crime.
"In the event that One Nation has some control in the Upper House after the election, we will hold whoever is elected to government to account," he said. "The Labor party closed the Wallsend Police Station in 2006 and the Coalition has not supported countless requests... for it to be re-opened."
He said an alleged murder at Beresfield train station in December proved the need for police to be situated in the local area.
A business owner Mr Di Girolamo spoke to also suffered an armed hold-up in broad daylight at his shop, which is right near the closed Beresfield cop shop.
The business owner, who did not want to be named, said there were ongoing crime problems in the community and believed a manned police station would help combat the issue.
Newcastle councillor Callum Pull, who is the Liberal candidate for Wallsend, said he had similar discussions with Beresfield residents.
Cr Pull will put up a motion at the next council meeting calling on the government and opposition to open Beresfield Police Station full-time and increase police presence in the area.
A NSW Police spokesperson said Newcastle police covered Wallsend, while Beresfield was covered by Port Stephens district.
"While Beresfield Police Station is not an operating police station, it is used by specialist and support resources when required," they said.
A spokesperson from Deputy Premier and Minister for Police Paul Toole said Newcastle, Lake Macquarie and Port Stephens police districts provided "a full complement of staff who work together closely and seamlessly to ensure the local community is provided with the best possible policing resources and response times".
"They are also supported by other region and specialist units, which are flexible resources and can adapt when community needs arise," the spokesperson said.
Wallsend MP Sonia Hornery said she wanted to see "more police in cars on the streets, which is where the real policing happens".
"Operational issues like police station closures are determined by the commissioner based off operational strategies," she said. "Over the past 12 years, I've knocked on the Liberal Police Minister's office many times asking for better resourcing for police in the Wallsend electorate and each time being met with deafening silence."
Sage Swinton is a news reporter who was born and bred in the Hunter, where she has worked as a journalist for the past seven years. She has been with the Newcastle Herald since June 2020, and covers Newcastle council as well as other general news.
