The University of Newcastle is seeking Hunter innovators for a program to help them become budding entrepreneurs.
The I2N Accelerator program, which is in its second year, is designed to fast-track early-stage ventures and support them to grow into later stage scale-ups. It is being delivered by the university's Integrated Innovation Network (I2N).
The program involves three phases - pre-accelerator, accelerator, and incubator - to provide founders the opportunity to refine and then scale their big idea.
It includes mentorship, networking opportunities, peer-to-peer learning, co-working, and workshops led by founders and industry experts.
BusinessSales.com.au co-founder Keiran James participated in the program and said it opened doors and instilled confidence in him as an entrepreneur.
"We were pushed to learn more about our customers which helped us build better products in record time," he said.
Mika Koelma, who co-founded menstrual solutions business Hey Zomi, said the program helped get their product off the ground.
"Before the program I was very isolated and lacked direction or motivation to get our product to market," she said.
"But with the amazing support of the accelerator mentors and guidance from experts across so many relevant areas, I was able to launch our product much sooner than I had ever anticipated."
I2N Operations and Innovation assistant director Siobhan Curran said I2N Accelerator was being expanded to incorporate all stages of the start-up journey.
"I2N programs have consistently built capacity and established a strong community of founders, mentors, and facilitators," Ms Curran said.
"Now in our sixth year, the I2N is seeing a demand from tech-enabled entrepreneurs to not only determine if their idea has market potential and is sustainable, but to take it to the next level and scale their breakthrough products and services globally."
Ms Curran said the program would provide access to industry heavyweights and help founders validate, prototype, and scale their business within the Hunter region.
"We connect start-ups to community, customers, coaching and capital to help them accelerate to market. It's this support that can make or break the success of a new business idea," Ms Curran said.
Pro Vice-Chancellor Industry and Engagement Warwick Dawson said the I2N Accelerator built on the strengths of the region.
"The program will not only level up our community of students and alumni, but those across the region who are testing and developing impactful innovations for people locally and around the world," Mr Dawson said.
"We're eager to see entirely new business models generated through this initiative."
The program is supported by Investment NSW through the Boosting Business Innovation Program.
Applications are now open and close on April 30. There will be an info session on March 1 and the program will be delivered from the university's Q Building in the Newcastle CBD.
