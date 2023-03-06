Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local News

Labor and Coalition face off over power privatisation, as predicted power shortfalls put more pressure on Origin Energy to keep Eraring power station going beyond 2025

Ian Kirkwood
By Ian Kirkwood
Updated March 6 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two Origin Energy employees on one of the turbine floors of the Eraring power station. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

ERARING power station operator Origin Energy says it has room to change its planned 2025 closure date as concerns about power shortages lead the Perrottet government to look at ways of extending the life of the state's biggest generator.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.