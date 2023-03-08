Newcastle Herald
Government's ambitious legislative agenda making Australia a better place for women

By Sharon Claydon
March 8 2023 - 11:00am
In a national first, women make up a majority on the federal government benches. Picture by Elesa Kurtz

International Women's Day, March 8, is an opportunity to celebrate the extraordinary achievements made in the pursuit of gender equality, and to pay tribute to the women who have paved the way for us.

