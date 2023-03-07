Newcastle Herald
Union, Labor opposition call for action on bus cancellations as Keolis Downer and Transport for NSW admit to mass cancellations of services

Ian Kirkwood
Ian Kirkwood
Updated March 8 2023 - 7:06am, first published 5:00am
Keolis Downer acknowledges mass cancellations of Newcastle buses

NEWCASTLE buses operator Keolis Downer has confirmed the daily and widespread cancellation of bus services, blaming the situation on a driver shortage and difficulties with recruitment following the COVID pandemic.

Ian Kirkwood

Ian Kirkwood

Journalist

Reporting journalist at the Newcastle Herald since 1987. Editorial writer, general reporter, industrial relations, industry and coal.

