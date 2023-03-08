Newcastle Herald
Darcy O'Sullivan, aka Hamilton's Marist Brother Dominic, gets more jail time for historic child sex offences

Gabriel Fowler
Gabriel Fowler
March 8 2023
Darcy O'Sullivan, known as Marist Brother Dominic, outside court before his first conviction for child sex offences against former students. He will be eligible for release on parole on August 28, 2025.

NOTORIOUS Marist Brother paedophile Darcy O'Sullivan, formerly known as Brother Dominic, will spend more time in jail time over historic child sex offences against yet another male victim.

