Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Court and Crime

Ivy-Jean Ward sentenced for concealing knowledge of hit-and-run death of New Zealand pilot Ian Pullen near Singleton in 2018

By Nick Bielby
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:52pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Zealand pilot Ian Pullen, 43, died in September 2018 after a hit-and-run at Glenridding, near Singleton.

A woman who helped conceal the hit-and-run death of a New Zealand pilot near Singleton was influenced by "misplaced loyalty", a district court judge says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.