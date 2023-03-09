THREE men will face court in Newcastle on Friday after allegedly detaining and threatening another person in a vehicle.
Officers from Raptor North, a unit focused on tackling organised crime, laid charges over the February 16 incident after searches at Speers Point, Adamstown and Macquarie Hills on Thursday.
The searches followed the arrest of a 32-year-old man on The Esplanade.
Police allege that a 31-year-old man arrived at a fast food car park on Cowper Street at Wallsend about 1am on the day in question to meet another man, 29, known to him.
"A short time later, another man entered his vehicle and allegedly threatened the older man with a knife," NSW Police said in a statement.
The third man demanded cash before the 31-year-old was able to escape.
Police were told the armed man then left the car and drove from the scene in a separate vehicle.
The 31-year-old returned to his own car and later reported the incident.
Thursday's search warrants allegedly led detectives to seize $25,000 in cash as well as steroids, mobile phones, knuckle dusters and documents police said were suspected to be fraudulent.
At Macquarie Hills police arrested a 29-year-old man, while a 34-year-old was picked up at Adamstown.
The three men were taken to Newcastle police station and charged with take/detain person in company with intent to obtain advantage, participate criminal group contribute criminal activity, and deal with the proceeds of crime.
All three were refused bail to face court on Friday.
Matt began his Newcastle Herald career as a cadet in 2009. He is a Walkley nominated reporter who has covered councils, police and general news rounds across the Upper Hunter, Port Stephens, Maitland, Lake Macquarie, Cessnock and Newcastle. Now his focus is on digital storytelling and breaking news.
