Weston Bears building NPL title credentials in 2023

After three rounds of the NPL men's Northern NSW, a new-look Weston line-up under Kew Jaliens are shaping as big improvers - and potential title contenders.
But for Jaliens they are still a "week-to-week project".
On Saturday (5pm) the Bears host an Olympic side hurting from a 3-2 loss to a 10-man Broadmeadow and sitting on one win in three games. The Bears, with victories over Jaffas and Edgeworth, are making an impression, especially with recruits Dieusel Kandundaho, Yuta Konagaya, Alessandro Ouwerkerk, keeper Gerard Roebuck and Connor Evans.
Eighth last year, Weston look set to rise and Jaliens expected them to keep improving given the arrival of Ouwerkerk, Evans and Konagaya on season's eve.
"Obviously the first goal is to make the finals, but I also said to the boys, this will be a week-to-week project," Jaliens said. "Because of the short amount of time we had together, and the big group we have this year - we have a lot of depth, every week will be dependent on the game plan and who we are playing.
"From there we make a plan and try to execute. For us, at least for now, it's a week-to-week program."
Jaliens, who will coach against former Jets teammate Joel Griffiths for the first time, called on his side to lift after a poor first half in the 3-2 win over Edgeworth.
"I said to the boys after the first half last week, if you don't at least put in the same amount of effort and mentality any team can beat you," he said. "So it's important we bring that intensity into the game and from there start to play our own game.
"[Olympic] are a dangerous team if you let them. They have enough quality to win games but it's up to us to be the better team and put them under pressure."
Also on Saturday, Adamstown host New Lambton (2.30pm) and Maitland welcome Valentine (6pm). On Sunday, Charlestown are away to Lakes and Edgeworth host Jaffas (2.30pm).
Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.
