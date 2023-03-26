Newcastle Herald
Newcastle Rebels romp to victory over Riverina Bulls in NSW Country Championships final at Woy Woy

MM
By Max McKinney
March 26 2023 - 12:35pm
Newcastle's Country Championships title is the result of the squad's "unbelievable" dedication to the cause over recent months, coach Adam Bettridge says.

