ONE of six people arrested in raids on properties police claim are linked to members of the Bandidos bikie gang has pleaded not guilty a slew of firearm charges.
Police raided homes at Edgeworth, Cardiff, Gillieston Heights and Newcastle West after gang members were accused of sparking two brawls at a suicide prevention fundraiser at Minmi Hotel on February 18.
Strike Force Raptor North launched an investigation into the fight seized five firearms - including a loaded shotgun and a loaded rifle with a silencer attached at Edgeworth and a semi-automatic firearm and two pistols at Cardiff - as well as cannabis and MDMA.
Amanda Jay Parsons, 36, was one of the people arrested in the raids, denies knowing the guns existed and said police would not find her DNA or fingerprints on the weapons.
She pleaded not guilty to two counts of possessing an unauthorised firearm, posessing an unregistered firearm and not disclosing the identity of a driver or passenger in Toronto Local Court on April 4.
Co-accused Harley Paul Hendrik Lamotte, 29, and Tiani Mariah Tauiwi, 32, also appeared in court on Tuesday.
Tauiwi has denied the charges against her but has not formally entered pleas. On Tuesday she asked to have her bail changed to remove the condition that she live alone so she could find a flatmate.
Her matter returns to court in two weeks.
Lamotte remains in custody and the court heard the DPP had decided to take over the case. He is one of four men accused of starting a brawl at the Minmi pub and returning for "a further occasion of gratuitous violence" that police claim is captured on CCTV.
He has previously denied being involved in the brawl and claims he moved out of the house at Cardiff where the firearms were found. His matter will return to court late in May.
Parsons and Tauiwi remain on strict bail.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
