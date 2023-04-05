JETS wonder boy Archie Goodwin is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the A-League season and will meet with a specialist next week to determine if the teenager requires back surgery.
The Newcastle Herald understands that the 18-year-old has an issue with a disc in his lower back, continuing a troublesome run with injuries.
The brilliant but brittle striker, hasn't played for the Jets since scoring a late equaliser off the bench in a 2-all draw with Perth on February 2.
He sat out two games with tightness in his aductor before heading to Uzbekistan with the Young Socceroos for the Asian under-20 championship, where he played the final group game and quarter-final in the space of three days. As well as the heartache of failing to secure a place at the under-20 World Cup, Goodwin tore his groin.
The Jets academy graduate has made just 23 appearances since making his debut against Melbourne Victory two years ago.
Coach Arthur Papas and the medical staff have been meticulous in mapping out a program to get Goodwin's growing body in shape for the rigours of professional football.
On the plus side, Jaushua Sotirio returns from a calf injury against Brisbane in Redcliffe on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Jets appear to be in a battle to retain home-grown midfielder Angus Thurgate.
The 23-year-old has stated a preference for an overseas move, but there is speculation that he has linked with a rival A-League club.
Jets boss Shane Mattiske reiterated that re-signing Thurgate was a "priority".
"Angus is an absolute priority. We have invested a huge amount of time in developing him," he said. "We put an offer to him that would make him one of the highest paid players at the club. We also understand that he has an ambition to play overseas and we have made an offer which will support him in that goal."
There has also been speculation that the Jets have signed left back Daniel Wilmering and striker Kusini Yengi from Western Sydney for next season.
"The focus is purely on our campaign for the finals," Mattiske said. "Whilst we are starting to have conversations with players within our squad about next year, at this stage, we are not in a position where we are confirming players from outside the club coming in."
MORE IN SPORT:
To see more stories and read today's paper download the Newcastle Herald news app here.
Or if your story has open comments:
WHAT DO YOU THINK? Join the discussion in the comment section below.
Find out how to register or become a subscriber here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.