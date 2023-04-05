Newcastle Herald
Home/National Sport/A-League

A-League soccer, 2023: Body blow as Jets tyro Archie Goodwin faces back surgery

By James Gardiner
April 5 2023 - 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenage jets striker Archie Goodwin will consult a specialist about a back injury. Picture Jeremy Ng, AAP
Teenage jets striker Archie Goodwin will consult a specialist about a back injury. Picture Jeremy Ng, AAP

JETS wonder boy Archie Goodwin is likely to be sidelined for the remainder of the A-League season and will meet with a specialist next week to determine if the teenager requires back surgery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.