Valentine coach Adam Hughes wants change after concussion blow

Valentine player-coach Adam Hughes has called on officials to bring in a concussion free substitution rule after losing skipper Harry Lane early in the 2-2 draw with New Lambton.
Phoenix were down two players inside the opening 20 minutes of the round five NPL game on Saturday at Darling Street Oval with the score 0-0.
Lane had whiplash and concussion from a heavy challenge when heading the ball in the 13th minute and came off moments later. The foul received only a yellow card
Tom Duggan, on debut for Valentine, was then substituted in the 19th minute after picking up an ankle injury in what Hughes described as an off-the-ball challenge.
Both players went to hospital after the game. Duggan was cleared of a fracture but Lane has been told to sit out Friday night's clash with Weston at Hunter Sports Centre.
Hughes believed Lane's incident showed the need for teams to be allowed a free substitution when concussions from foul play force players from the field.
"There were two subs done because of two challenges and we had other players with knocks, and your hands are tied with substitutions," Hughes said.
"I think it's something that needs to be looked at. If there is a player who is severely injured with a head knock and needs to come off, you would expect a free substitution because of that.
"For me it's a commonsense rule that needs to be applied to the league."
He believed club trainers could go through protocols with injured players on the field to determine concussions.
Despite the setbacks, Hughes believed his side could have done better.
"They were two key players, so it made it very difficult for us," he said. "We didn't expect to have to go to the bench that early. We obviously had a game plan but that goes out the window once that happens.
"But I think we had enough moments in the match to get something more from it. It was obviously a physical encounter we had to adapt to, but we weren't at the level we normally are."
Meanwhile, Valentine look set to use Hunter Sports Centre at Glendale as their home base this season as they continue to wait for CB Complex's turf pitch to be laid following a multimillion dollar redevelopment of the facility.
Their next two home matches are at Hunter Sports Centre and Hughes did not expect to get back on CB Complex.
"Council haven't been able to get turf, drainage and irrigation in in time, so it looks like it will be out all year because no grass is going to take now, and it's not even down yet," he said.
"It's a big frustration."
"I'm not sure if all games will be at Hunter Sports Centre, but they've really helped us to settle in and at least we have something that resembles a home base."
