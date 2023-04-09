Visitor charged with alleged sexual touching at aged care home

Police have charged a man with alleged sexual touching over an incident at a Newcastle aged care facility last month.
The 80-year-old man was arrested at a Raymond Terrace home on March 27 - a day after the alleged touching, police said in a statement to the Newcastle Herald on Monday morning.
Police allege the man was visiting the Warabrook aged care facility at about midday on March 26 when "a woman was approached and allegedly inappropriately touched by a man".
The 80-year-old has been charged with aggravated sexual touching of another person.
He has been granted bail and will face Newcastle Local Court on April 18.
