FIREFIGHTERS have rushed to the scene of a car ablaze at Turton Road at Lambton Road Broadmeadow this morning.
An onlooker told the Newcastle Herald that a silver Toyota Yaris began smoking on the main road just outside the entrance to the Newcastle International Hockey Centre before it burst into flames.
He said the driver and passenger got out of the vehicle once white smoke began to billow from the car and flames erupted shortly after, but said luckily nobody appeared to be injured.
According to the onlooker, there appeared to be a mechanical issue with the vehicle.
Police and firefighters are reportedly still at the scene to ensure the fire is completely extinguished and move the car, which is near McDonald Jones Stadium.
The incident has occurred just two hours before the Newcastle Knights are due to play the Gold Coast Titans at the stadium this afternoon - bringing hundreds of fans and vehicles into the area.
A Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman told the Herald one crew was still at the scene about midday, after they were alerted to the fire about 11:40am.
Live Traffic NSW is reporting heavy traffic conditions in the area with one southbound lane closed and drivers are advised to find alternate routes where possible.
Madeline Link is a journalist at the Newcastle Herald, with a focus on Lake Macquarie City Council. To keep up with my stories, follow my Twitter @madeline_link, for tips email madeline.link@newcastleherald.com.au.
