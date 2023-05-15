Newcastle Herald
Home/Sport/Football

Lambton Jaffas get fresh legs for cup clash at Kotara South

Craig Kerry
By Craig Kerry
May 15 2023 - 7:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lambton Jaffas addition Kaleb Cox in action for Weston. Cox has also played for Adamstown, Jaffas and the Jets Youth. Picture by Jonathan Carroll
Lambton Jaffas addition Kaleb Cox in action for Weston. Cox has also played for Adamstown, Jaffas and the Jets Youth. Picture by Jonathan Carroll

NPL heavyweights Lambton Jaffas have recruited Kaleb Cox in time for their Australia Cup game on Tuesday night with Zone League side Kotara South, who are planning to "give it a good shake" on their home turf.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Craig Kerry

Craig Kerry

Sports reporter, Newcastle Herald

Craig Kerry is a sports reporter for the Newcastle Herald.

More from Football
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.