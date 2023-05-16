A new department leading sand nourishment at Stockton beach is a "positive next step" towards a solution for the eroded coastline, Newcastle's lord mayor says.
City of Newcastle has welcomed the NSW government's announcement that the Department of Regional NSW will take responsibility for the delivery of initial sand nourishment at Stockton Beach, after a $6.2 million grant was announced in October 2022.
Newcastle lord mayor Nuatali Nelmes said it was pleasing that an agency had been formally appointed, and welcomed the Minister for Regional NSW Tara Moriarty as the new chair of the Stockton Beach Taskforce.
She described the move as a "positive next step" and hoped to "finally see a consistent approach to the management of sand nourishment for Stockton".
"I look forward to working closely with Minister Moriarty, as well as the local Stockton community as we continue to protect public assets and restore amenity at Stockton Beach," she said.
The grant will deliver the initial nourishment for Stockton, studies into possible sources of mass sand from the North Arm of the Hunter River and offshore sources, as well as environmental approvals.
