Newcastle Herald
Home/News/Local Government

City of Newcastle welcomes Department of Regional NSW Stockton beach plan

Updated May 16 2023 - 6:24pm, first published 3:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Stockton Beach.
Stockton Beach.

A new department leading sand nourishment at Stockton beach is a "positive next step" towards a solution for the eroded coastline, Newcastle's lord mayor says.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Council News
Local News

Get the latest Newcastle news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.