Newcastle: Rising Tide climate protesters face court for coal train incident

Madeline Link
By Madeline Link
Updated June 1 2023 - 4:00pm, first published 3:56pm
CLIMATE activists who brought a coal train to a grinding halt in Newcastle have been slapped with fines ranging from $750 to $450 in court.

