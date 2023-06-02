Newcastle Herald
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington says most of Stockton Centre too 'derelict' for crisis housing

Michael Parris
By Michael Parris
June 2 2023 - 6:00pm
Kate Washington at a media conference last year calling on the government to use the Stockton Centre for crisis accommodation. Picture by Simone De Peak
Port Stephens MP Kate Washington says using the nurses quarters at the disused Stockton Centre for crisis housing is "impossible" after touring the site on Friday.

