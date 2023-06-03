Newcastle Herald
Summit called to address the capabilities and risks of artificial intelligence in the business community

Matthew Kelly
Matthew Kelly
June 3 2023 - 7:00pm
Summit to help Hunter business come to grips with AI onslaught
A summit designed to help increase awareness of the capabilities and risks of artificial intelligence in the Hunter business community will be held in Newcastle this month.

Journalist

Matthew Kelly has worked as a journalist for more than 25 years. He has been working as a general reporter at the Newcastle Herald since 2018. In recent years he has reported on subjects including environment, energy, water security, manufacturing and higher education. He has previously covered issues including the health and environmental impacts of uncovered coal wagons in the Hunter Valley, the pollution of legacy of former industrial sites and freedom of information issues.

