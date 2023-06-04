RILEY Klugerman struck late as the Newcastle Northstars overcame Adelaide Adrenaline 6-5 in a thriller at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Sunday.
Klugerman has now landed consecutive third-period doubles, but his second goal on June 4 proved most vital with only one minute and eight seconds left on the clock.
It was the third of three straight scores for the Northstars, who rallied from 5-3 behind with 16 minutes remaining to record a fifth straight victory.
The Northstars trailed for most of the Australian Ice Hockey League encounter, but on four occasions came back within one shot of the visitors.
Adelaide were in front 1-0 after the first period and 3-2 at the end of the second.
Zane Jones, Daniel Berno, Francis Drolet and Josh Adkins also found the back of the net for Newcastle.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
