NORTHSTARS recruit Wehebe Darge has returned in style over the weekend, scoring three goals across two matches as the Novocastrians extended their Australian Ice Hockey League winning streak to seven.
Following a month-long injury lay-off, Darge landed a double for Newcastle against the Melbourne Mustangs at Hunter Ice Skating Stadium on Saturday before putting them ahead of Perth Thunder in Sunday's third period at the same venue.
The Northstars recorded 5-2 and 6-5 victories respectively.
It was Darge's fourth appearance for his new team in 2023 after signing from last year's grand final opponents Canberra Brave.
Newcastle captain Liam Manwarring was also back inside the rink after time in the casualty ward, sidelined since sustaining an injury representing Australia at the World Championships (division two) in Spain in April.
"I think it's obviously good to have those two guys back [Darge and Manwarring] as they're big parts of our team and we've certainly missed them," Northstars coach Kevin Noble told club media.
Newcastle rallied late on Saturday, scoring three unanswered goals in the third period after trailing 2-1 early in the second. Riley Klugerman struck last for a third straight game.
Sunday was a tense affair but the Northstars netted four consecutive goals either side of the second break, fighting back from 3-1 down to lead 5-3 before Perth levelled. Daniel Berno slotted home the winner with 48 seconds remaining.
My name is Josh Callinan and I'm a sports journalist at the Newcastle Herald. I started with the newspaper in 2016 after a decade at the Maitland Mercury.
