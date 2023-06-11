Newcastle Herald
Australian Ice Hockey League: Wehebe Darge returns in style as Newcastle Northstars extend winning streak to seven

Josh Callinan
By Josh Callinan
June 11 2023 - 7:30pm
Wehebe Darge returned with three goals this weekend. Picture by Jess Fuller
NORTHSTARS recruit Wehebe Darge has returned in style over the weekend, scoring three goals across two matches as the Novocastrians extended their Australian Ice Hockey League winning streak to seven.

